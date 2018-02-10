Midvale parents arrested following five-month child abuse investigation

MIDVALE – Unified Police arrested and charged two parents with Child Abuse charges on Friday afternoon following a five-month investigation.

According to the Unified Police Department and the US Marshals Service, Andrea Kendrick and her husband Antoine Scott have been under investigation since September of 2017.

The two children involved underwent a wellness check after a physician raised malnourishment and neglect concerns. Unified Police say the physician recommended the parents “immediately take the two children to Primary Children’s Hospital.”

After two days without receiving the recommended treatment, the children were taken into custody by the State of Utah.

Unified police say the children are now recovering from their “malnourished state.”

Felony charges of Child Abuse have been filed with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.