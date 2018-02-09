× ‘Right to try’ medical marijuana bill passes, but weed growing bill fails in the House

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill allowing terminally ill patients the ability to try medical marijuana passed the Utah House of Representatives.

House Bill 195, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, passed on a 40-26 vote and now goes to the Senate. It gives terminally ill patients a “right to try” medical marijuana.

But a companion bill that would have ordered the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to grow the marijuana for them failed on a 34-36 vote. Some lawmakers objected, saying House Bill 197 authorized the state to break federal law and feared this led to recreational cannabis use.

Supporters of a medical marijuana ballot initiative have objected to both bills, arguing they do not do enough for patients who want cannabis to treat their ailments. They have said they are focusing on gathering signatures to get a ballot initiative before voters in November.