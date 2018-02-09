Police, firefighters fill in at daddy-daughter dance in South Salt Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah -- It was an enchanted evening focused on making little girls feel like princesses in South Salt Lake City Friday night.

Many brought along their fathers to the South Salt Lake's Valentine’s Day daddy-daughter dance, but several police officers and firefighters stepped onto the dance floor to step in as dates for the girls whose dads couldn't make it or aren't around.

“Sometimes we see these kids in less than desirable circumstances unfortunately, so it's nice to have a better, more fun interaction,” said Sgt. Darren Carr of South Salt Lake Police Department.

This is the first time officers and firefighters have attended the dance, but based on the girls' smiles and the officers' dance moves, they'll likely be invited back next year.