One killed after home catches fire in Davis County

SUNSET, Utah — One person was killed after a home caught fire in Sunset Friday night.

North Davis Fire officials confirm one person was killed in the fire, which broke out in a home near 75 West and 2300 North. Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire around 8 p.m.

Officials say the deceased was the only person inside the home, but at this time they are not able to determine the victim’s age or gender.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was dispatched as a two-alarm blaze, and crews responded from numerous agencies including Layton, North Davis, and Clinton. The fire has been extinguished, and the damage to the home is estimated at $200,000.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.