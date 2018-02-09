Hot tech gifts that’re great for Valentine’s Day

Still looking for that perfect Valentine's Day gift?
Tech guru Jessie Stay just got back from the Consumer Electronic Show and scoured some of the best gifts available to give your loved one! Check them out below!
- For the vacuumer in the home to lighten their load, or to *give* the responsibility of vacuuming to your partner with a cool "gadget" twist: Roomba 690 and Skinit skins for the Roomba to decorate your Roomba for Valentine's - only $374.99 for the Roomba, $29.99 for the skins
- A cool accessory for your loved one's phone: Otter uniVERSE case, and accessories including battery charger, Wagner swiss wallet, tripod/selfie stick, USB storage and camera lens attachments (we could dive into each of these to spend some time)
- A Valentine's Day gift for your pet! Or just the pet lover in your life: The LitterRobot OpenAir Connect - an automatic kitty litter changer for your cat! - $499
- • Foundmi Superhero and Star Wars-themed tracking devices - $25 - these are cool accessories for your loved-one who loses things all the time like their keys, but loves geeky things like Batman and Star Wars. In addition, I don't have any to sample but I'd like to talk about the fact that they're releasing soon some cool Superhero-themed smartwatches that use themes like "catching the joker" to encourage you to get out and be more fit. These and other smartwatches like Fossil and Kate Spade are great options for your loved one.