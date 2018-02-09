Healthy chocolate monster pancakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It can be hard to find something healthy to eat when you go out for dinner, however one restaurant is changing the game when it comes to finding healthy alternatives! Dante Esquibel, the owner of ProteinHouse Draper, shows us how to make their popular Chocolate Monster Pancakes. From protein shakes to burgers, ProteinHouse offers just about everything to help you stay on point with your health goals. For more information you can visit them at protein-house.com or follow them on Instagram.