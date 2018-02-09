It can be hard to find something healthy to eat when you go out for dinner, however one restaurant is changing the game when it comes to finding healthy alternatives! Dante Esquibel, the owner of ProteinHouse Draper, shows us how to make their popular Chocolate Monster Pancakes. From protein shakes to burgers, ProteinHouse offers just about everything to help you stay on point with your health goals. For more information you can visit them at protein-house.com or follow them on Instagram.
Healthy chocolate monster pancakes
-
10 Best Healthy Foods of 2017
-
Five tips for making it a successful day
-
Tips for raising a healthy family
-
Recipe: Protein Packed Steamer
-
Eating healthy when dining out
-
-
Compliment your healthy and adventurous lifestyle with this fitness brand
-
Recipe: Homemade Protein Bars
-
Recipe: Chickien Bone Broth
-
Hearts 4 Paws: Pancake the Shitzu is looking for a forever home
-
Recipe: 3 make ahead Christmas morning ideas
-
-
Ways to add Greek Yogurt to your Diet
-
Draper City closes several trails due to poor conditions, says trespassers will be cited
-
Four Ways to Build a Healthy Workplace