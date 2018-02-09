× Hamilton sells out in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Tickets for Hamilton at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City sold out Friday afternoon just hours after going on sale.

According to a press release from Broadway Across America, tickets for Hamilton are no longer available through official distributors—though additional seats may be made available for sale as the show dates approach.

“There will be a drawing for this engagement – details will be announced closer to the engagement,” the release states. “Sign up at BroadwayattheEccles.com to ensure you get the latest updates on the show.”

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox says students in Utah have a chance to win tickets to Hamilton by “telling your Utah story!”

So…you didn’t get Hamilton tickets…well, if you are a student grades 9-12, we have a chance for you to win tickets by telling your Utah story! https://t.co/MvvYfvqjTf — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 9, 2018

The highly anticipated show will play at Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City between April 11 and May 6, with about 30 showings on the schedule.

Tickets went on sale online Friday morning at 10 a.m., and purchasers were limited to four tickets per household. Spots in line for online sales were randomly assigned when the sale opened.

