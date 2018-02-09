× Driver arrested after crashing van into Draper assisted living center

DRAPER, Utah – An assisted living facility in Draper is cleaning up after a van crashed into the building Thursday night.

Police said a van crashed into the building near 11100 S. and 700 E. at about 9 p.m. which left the building damaged and a gas line broken.

The driver left the scene but police caught up with them, arresting the driver for the hit-and-run.

Officials have not said if drugs or alcohol were involved.

No residents were injured.