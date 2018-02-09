× Citizen leads police to suspect in Trolley Square burglaries

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries at Trolley Square businesses.

According to a police watch log report, one of the victims in those burglaries followed the suspect to an apartment complex at 825 E 600 S on Thursday afternoon.

“Luckily, they followed the suspect at a safe distance to the point that the suspect was not aware that the citizen was doing this, said Det. Matt Roper, SLCPD. “We would not like to encourage citizens to get involved to the point that they’re gonna be exposing themselves to danger.”

Police responded to the apartment complex, where they detained 31-year-old Lance Bullcreek. After obtaining a search warrant, police said they recovered $10,000 in stolen property from Bullcreek’s apartment.

Police are continuing to investigate recent burglaries at Trolley Square, which they said have been occurring over the past couple of months.

Bullcreek faces six burglary charges.