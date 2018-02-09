Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a HeartBreaker Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Share some love with your loved one over a fresh, hot, oven-baked pizza.

The original heart pizza has been a Papa Murphy's Valentine's Day special for 30+ years.

Topped with freshly grated cheese and loads of pepperoni and for only $7, this heart-shaped pizza is the perfect addition to your romantic night in or with the whole family.

All Papa Murphy's pizzas come either on bake and serve trays or in pants that can be put right in the oven.

Visit www.papamurphys.com to order or find the closest location to you!