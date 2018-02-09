× Bountiful Police seek suspect in counterfeit case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful Police hope someone can help them identify a person accused of passing counterfeit currency at South Davis Recreation Center.

The police department released two surveillance photos Friday. One shows the suspect and the other shows a black pickup truck.

“Hard to get a good view of the suspect, but I’m thinking someone may recognize the truck he was driving,” a tweet from Bountiful PD said.

Call Bountiful Police at 801-298-6000 or contact them on social media if you can help with the case.