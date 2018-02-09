× Bill to ban cell phone use while driving fails in Utah House committee

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would make it illegal to handle a cell phone while driving failed in a committee vote at Utah’s Capitol Hill Friday.

Rep. Carol Spackman Moss sponsored HB 64, which would ban the use of all handheld mobile devices, like cell phones, while driving but permit the use of hands-free device technologies.

The House Transportation Committee voted 5-3 against the bill.

Current state law says drivers cannot manipulate a phone while driving, meaning they can’t type, text or initiate calls with their hands. Drivers can still answer an incoming call, however.

Spackman Moss said she thinks that if her bill saved even on life the change would be worth it, and she said she will bring a version of the bill back again next year.