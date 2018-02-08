× Sprouts Farmers Market now offering grocery delivery in 2 Utah cities

Two cities in Utah can now get groceries delivered to their homes from Sprouts Farmers Market.

The store is expanding its Instacart grocery delivery service to Orem Salt Lake City.

Now shoppers can order groceries online and have them delivered to their home in as little as one hour.

The store says more than 12,000 products are available through the delivery service including produce, meats, dairy, bulk foods and frozen items.

The fee for the first delivery is waived for new Instacart customers.