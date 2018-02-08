× Sandy teen charged with making false threats of shooting, bombing at Jordan High School

SANDY, Utah — A 17-year-old in Sandy was arrested for allegedly making false threats involving a shooting and bombing at Jordan High School last month.

According to the Sandy City Police Department, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested for suspicion of making a false alarm, which is a class B misdemeanor.

Police say information began circulating on social media on January 26 indicating a shooting and bombing was going to take place at Jordan High School in Sandy.

Police investigated with the help of Canyons School District and determined the post was “baseless and without merit.”

While the post was false, police are taking the situation seriously.

“The false and baseless social media post consumed an excessive amount of resources and caused fear among students and parents; creating alarm for school officials,” Sandy City Police stated. “Several law enforcement agencies in addition to Sandy Police had to use their resources to investigate whether or not the social media post involved any of their schools, and additional schools were placed on lock down.”

The suspect is a juvenile, and as such his or her name has not been released.