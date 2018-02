WASHINGTON CITY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing and endangered in Washington City.

Authorities said Katie Seegmiller has cystic fibrosis.

She was last seen Jan. 23 and 10:30 p.m.

Officials said Seegmiller may be heading to South Dakota.

She is 4-feet-tall, weighing 90 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Washington City Police said they would like to hear from anyone who has information at (435) 634-5730.