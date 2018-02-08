× Man injured after shooting in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah — Police are investigating after employees at a smoke shop in Millcreek heard gunshots and then spotted a man limping away from the scene Thursday night.

Lt. Paul Barker with the Unified Police Department said they were called to a smoke shop near 3900 South State Street around 8:20 p.m.

Employees at the shop told police they heard gunshots, and when they looked outside they saw a man in the alley behind the business. The witnesses said the man limped through the ally and through the parking lot, where a vehicle picked the man up.

Police say the people in that private vehicle drove the man to a hospital. Specific details about the man’s injuries were not immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.