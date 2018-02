× Karl Rove, ‘architect’ of Bush presidential campaigns, speaks at Hinckley Institute

SALT LAKE CITY – Political strategist Karl Rove is speaking at the Hinckley Institute of Politics Thursday.

Rove served as the senior adviser and deputy chief of staff during the George W. Bush administration.

He’s also known as “the architect” of Bush’s 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns.

Rove will speak at the Hinckley Institute at 2 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public.