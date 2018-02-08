Five face robbery, kidnapping charges after police say drug deal went bad in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah – Five suspects face charges of robbery and kidnapping after police responded to an apartment in North Salt Lake Wednesday.

Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department said officers were called to a report of a fight at an apartment complex at 325 South Orchard Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Officers made contact with one person but saw several others running out the back door of the apartment.

The person police made contact with had minor injuries and told police he had been robbed and the suspects had fled. Police also located two other victims in a vehicle outside the apartment.

The victims say they were robbed at gunpoint.

Police later located and arrested five suspects. Gwilliam said officers found narcotics in the suspect vehicle, and when they searched the apartment targeted in the robbery they found narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

One of those who fled the scene and was later arrested is a tenant of the apartment while another of the suspects was staying there.

Gwilliam said the case is likely a drug deal that turned violent.

“It appears that that’s exactly what it was, that it was some sort of drug transaction that went bad,” he said.

While the five suspects each face one count of kidnapping, police did not offer specific details about the robbery or the reason for the kidnapping charge.

Enrique Oscar Chacun, 22, was booked on three charges of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping. He is also being held on a federal immigration and naturalization service hold.

Jared Olvera Ramirez, 20, was booked on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping.

Joseph Monson Elder, 22, was booked on one count of aggravated robbery, one count of kidnapping, and two counts of possession or use of a controlled substance.

Taylor Lakelee Kearns, 19, was booked on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping.

Damion Michael Barker, 18, was booked on one count of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping.