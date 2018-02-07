St. George lawmaker abruptly quits from the Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A state lawmaker has abruptly quit the Utah State Legislature in the middle of the session.

Rep. Jon Stanard, R-St. George, resigned on late Tuesday. A statement released by House Speaker Greg Hughes’ office cited “personal and family reasons.”

“We will honor his request for privacy, and ask that others do the same. We wish Jon and his family the best at this time,” the Speaker’s office said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported Rep. Stanard had told them his father had terminal cancer and he was resigning to spend more time with him.

Delegates from Stanard’s district in Washington County will choose a replacement for him.