New substance abuse treatment center opens in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah -- A new substance abuse treatment center with 12 new beds held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

Ogden Regional Medical Center’s ACT program is in a new facility, and its inpatient care treatment center also got a face-lift. The new facilities are designed to make patients feel more at home and be more inclusive to accommodate many levels of treatment.

“Ogden has twice as many deaths by overdose than any other place in Utah,” said Justin Hatch, Ogden Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Director. “We are still losing too many people to substance use, so, we need to have a place to get them the treatment they need.”

In total, the center will provide 36 beds: 12 beds in the new residential unit, 12 in the detoxification and inpatient unit, and 12 beds in the behavioral health unit.

The treatment center serves those struggling with alcohol and drug abuse as well as mental illness. Hatch said it’s one of only a few medical treatment centers in the country that provide care for both mental illness and substance abuse.

“The statistics show 60 to 80 percent, somewhere in that range, have both a mental illness and a substance abuse disorder… here we can get them connected with a psychiatrist and an addiction counselor,” Hatch said.

The ACT program was founded in 1973 by the Sisters of the Benedict. They saw a need for a treatment program. Now it has grown to treat all kinds of substance abuse.

Ogden Regional Medical Center provided these details below about the treatment they now offer for patients:

Offering five distinct levels of care and a combination of addiction recovery options differentiates Ogden Regional Medical Center and makes its comprehensive program unique in Utah and the region:

• Medical detoxification

• Inpatient rehabilitation (28 days)

• Residential treatment (30-90 days)

• Partial hospitalization / daytime program (patients spend evenings at home)

• Intensive outpatient programs / 3.5 hours daily – four days a week

ACT Residential Center

Here are some highlights of the newest addiction recovery treatment option at Ogden Regional:

• Private, comfortable rooms for 12 residents

• Experienced and fully trained substance use treatment team with monitoring 24/7

• A multitude of treatment modalities including musical therapy, recreational therapy and weekly recreational outings

• Home-like communal areas for socializing and relaxation

• Group rooms for meetings, presentations and a structured exercise program

Remodeled Inpatient ACT Unit

While the Residential Center was under construction, the inpatient ACT unit at Ogden Regional Medical Center was renovated. It continues to offer medical detoxification and rehabilitation for 28 days, and now the environment has been updated to better meet patient needs while increasing comfort and safety.

Behavioral Health Unit

The question is often posed; do mental health issues lead to addiction or does addiction lead to mental health issues? Whichever is the answer, behavioral health specialists will start supporting the various addiction recovery treatment options at Ogden Regional Medical Center in early spring 2018.

For more information about Ogden Regional Medical Center’s treatment options, click here.