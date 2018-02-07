× Human trafficking suspect arrested in Green River with pair of juveniles now faces federal charges

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — A Washington man arrested in Green River for charges of human trafficking and sexual servitude now faces federal charges.

According to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI took custody of 63-year-old David Peter Vier Wednesday at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

The man has been in custody since his arrest on January 20, and he now faces federal charges of transportation with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Deputies were called to a Little America hotel west of Green River January 20 on reports two juvenile girls were hiding from a man. Police responded and located two juveniles considered missing and endangered out of Washington State. The girls, ages 12 and 14, were found to be hiding from Vier.

The girls told police they met Vier in Seattle and that the man drove them to Wyoming, and along the way he pressed them to engage in sexual contact with him. The man told the girls he was going to have sex with them when they reached the motel, so the girls decided to run away for fear of being sexually assaulted.

The girls ran from the man, taking his cell phone to call for help. Police obtained a search warrant for Vier’s vehicle and say they found “multiple restraint items, including handcuffs, soft restraints, tape and rope, ‘mouth gags’, ‘whips’, ‘clamps.'” Police also located a vial of Etomidate, which they describe as a fast-acting tranquilizer, and a vial of intravenous Benadryl.

Police say that media reports out of Seattle in 2015 indicate Vier was arrested by police after he arrived at a fast-food restaurant intending to pay a teenage girl $150 for sex. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office states they are working closely with the FBI as the investigation continues.