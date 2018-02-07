A privately-funded Twilight Concert Series will happen in 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — A deal has apparently been struck for private funds to stage a Twilight Concert Series in 2018.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office announced on Monday that a deal had been reached for Broadway Media to fund a concert series with the Salt Lake Arts Council.

FOX 13 reported last year the plug had been pulled on the 2018 Twilight Concert Series after years of financial problems. Mayor Biskupski had recommended that the event not be funded for 2018 while it was re-tooled for 2019. Many shows were running in the red and the Salt Lake City Council was repeatedly asked to fund emergency loans.

It cost, on average, about $227,000 per show but the Twilight Concert Series landed big name acts for a $10 ticket.

Details of the agreement with Broadway Media were slated to be announced Wednesday night at Finch Lane Gallery at 6 p.m.