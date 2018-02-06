Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The JeniBee Valentine's Market starts tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 at 10 am.

This time, the market has Heart Workshops where you can learn to make that specific craft by the original vendors themselves.

Aside from the Love Wood Board and Decorate a Cake workshops, they also have a Felt Ball Garland workshop that starts at 10 am on Wednesday.

The market runs through Thursday, February 8 and runs from 10 am to 8 pm both days, and will be held at Holladay City Hall.

For more information, visit www.jenibee.com