The JeniBee Valentine's Market starts tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7 at 10 am.
This time, the market has Heart Workshops where you can learn to make that specific craft by the original vendors themselves.
Aside from the Love Wood Board and Decorate a Cake workshops, they also have a Felt Ball Garland workshop that starts at 10 am on Wednesday.
The market runs through Thursday, February 8 and runs from 10 am to 8 pm both days, and will be held at Holladay City Hall.
For more information, visit www.jenibee.com