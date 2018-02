ST. GEORGE, Utah – Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Jenna Bounds was last seen on Feb. 5 near 1500 W. in St. George.

She is 5-feet-2-inches tall with brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs about 130 pounds.

St. George Police said they would like to hear from anyone who may have information at (435) 627-4300.