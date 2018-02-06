× Snowbird is now electric vehicle-friendly

This week the ski resort is flipping the switch on five electric vehicle charging stations, ready for visitors to use year round.

Snowbird says it has been working to get these since last year.

They say these stations bring them one step closer to their sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions from vehicles in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“Snowbird has strived to be a good steward of the land in Little Cottonwood Canyon for more than four decades,” Hilary Arens said, Snowbird’s Director of Sustainability. “These chargers represent our continuing efforts to fulfill our long-term sustainability mission.”

Snowbird is not the first resort in Utah to offer charging stations for electric vehicles but the resort says it has the largest capacity of any resort.

Snowbird day and overnight guests can use the chargers located in covered parking, out of the elements.

The chargers were installed with the assistance of grants and donations from Tesla, Rocky Mountain Power and Utah Leaders for Clean Air.