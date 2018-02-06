× SLC Board of Education to change elementary school name

SALT LAKE CITY – A group of educators and school community leaders voted Tuesday to change the name of Salt Lake City’s Jackson Elementary to Mary Jackson Elementary, after the NASA engineer.

The school was originally named after Andrew Jackson, and many members of the community believed that it warranted a change due to the president’s controversial status in American history.

Dr. Jana Edward, the school’s principal led a presentation Tuesday proposing the name change.

After voting unanimously, Dr. Edward and the School Community Council Chairman asked that the school board to rename the elementary.