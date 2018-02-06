Orem police seek two suspects in credit card theft

OREM, Utah – The Orem Police Department is seeking two individuals who wanted for purchasing thousands of dollars of goods at a local store.

According to a Facebook post made by police, the two pictured individuals used a stolen credit card to purchase, “thousands of dollars of electronics, Lynn Wilson beef and bean burritos and some gift cards.”

Police said the two were seen leaving the store in a white passenger car.

One suspect is a white male, wearing tan colored pants and a baseball cap pulled backwards. The second suspect is seen in surveillance stills is also a white male, wearing a striped beanie with a red and grey long sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information on these suspects was asked to contact Sgt. Simmons or Detective Locke at the Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070.