Ogden residents concerned over landfill plans

OGDEN - Could millions of tons of waste soon be shipped into Utah? Over a hundred concerned Ogden residents showed up to a meeting on the Weber State Campus to try and prevent that from happening.

A landfill on Promontory Point on the North side of the Great Salt Lake is applying for a Class 5 permit. Currently, the landfill has a Class 1 permit that allows materials from within it’s own jurisdiction to be dumped there. A class 5 permit would allow materials to be imported from other jurisdictions and states.

“It’s something that can impact a huge portion of Utah,” said Larry Muench, a resident who has concerns over what the landfill would mean for the surrounding environment.

Coal ash seems to be the major import expected at the landfill. Residents who showed up Tuesday have concerns about possible leakage into the ground and into the nearby Salt Lake.

“It will change our whole way of life out there,” said Kris Udy, who lives just a few miles from the landfill.

UDC heard railroad cars are expected to bring in the material, but she says until that’s built, she’s concerned about the loads of trucks that would be traveling up and down her dirt roads

“There’s only one road in and one road out. It’s a small little country road. That effects me and my children as we move cattle up and down the road and what falls off of those trucks," Udy asked.

Others had concerns over the impacts on wildlife, including millions of birds that travel through the area every year.