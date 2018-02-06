Midvale residents fight to make deadly crosswalk safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDVALE, Utah - After at least four auto-pedestrian accidents in Midvale crosswalks over the past year, the city is getting closer to making safety improvements.

“It haunts me and it’s going to for a few years,” said Bailee Conway, a sixteen year old student of Hillcrest High School who was hit on Jan. 24.

Conway broke his femur in his left leg, and another bone in his right. He faces a long road to recovery including rebuilding one knee with multiple torn ligaments.

“I am really unlucky, cause it’s like, I’ve got to live with this now,” said Conway.

Several residents stood up to speak at Midvale’s City Council meeting on Tuesday night regarding crosswalk safety. Spencer Mears brought with him video he compiled from people trying to cross Center street. At one point, a child waits more than a minute for a break in traffic. In another video clip, two people in the crosswalk watch a car speed past just in front of them.

“Those happen everyday. I live right near the crosswalk on Center Street near the Boys and Girls Club,” said Amanda Hollingsworth, another Midvale resident.

The city is working on the issue. It recently completed a crosswalk safety study. Tuesday night, the city council was reviewing the study and listening to staff suggestions for what improvements should be made. Already two crosswalks have seen some work at a cost of around $200,000. The city received a $158,000 grant to start work on crosswalks near the Trax station on Center street.

“I would gladly have that additional cost for the safety of people around here,” said Spender Mear, the resident who set up cameras to capture the problem.