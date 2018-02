Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13’s Kristen Van Dyke is checking out Utah’s outdoor opportunities in her new series: Living Elevated

In Tuesday’s installment, she takes us to Antelope Island.

The island typically receives less snow than the Wasatch Mountains, making for excellent hiking opportunities.

Check out the video to get an idea of the trails (and wildlife) that await you.

And visit the Island’s website for more information: https://stateparks.utah.gov/parks/antelope-island/