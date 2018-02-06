Cool School: Provo High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cool School is back! In the newly revamped version of Cool School, we'll show you a school that was highlighted by Granite Credit Union and why that school deserves to be the Cool School of the week.

This week, the Cool School is Provo High School in Provo who received a $500 check to go towards bettering their already awesome school, a plaque, and the Cool School title. This cool school has their own ballroom dancing league and a ton of school spirit to last for the rest of time.

If you want to nominate a school to be a Cool School of the week, visit www.fox13now.com/contests and scroll down to the Cool School nomination.