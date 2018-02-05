× Travelers will soon pay more to get a passport

The fees are increasing by $10 starting in April when travelers will pay $35 instead of the previous $25 charge.

If you have international travel plans, you’ll need to get your passport before April 2 to avoid the fee increase.

The fee covers the submission of an application for identity verification and document review.

The price boost is only for those applying for new passports.

Travelers renewing old passports will not be affected.

