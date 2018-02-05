× SLC wine store to begin pilot recycling program

SALT LAKE CITY – The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) announced that a local wine store will begin offering glass recycling outside of the store.

The program, run in conjunction with Momentum Recycling LLC, will begin on Feb. 6 at the Utah State Wine Store at 280 West Harris Avenue in Salt Lake City. For one to three months, recycling bins will be placed in the parking lot of the building, the DABC said.

“For some time now, customers have suggested we provide a method to recycle glass bottles and other glass products,” Terry Wood, Director of Communications and Public Information for the DABC said. “Glass recycling drop off spots are few and far between in the Salt Lake Valley.”

If the trial program is successful at this store, the DABC said that it will expand the operation to other State Liquor Stores. The containers have been provided at no cost to the taxpayer by Momentum Recycling.