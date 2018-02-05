× Police: SLC man arrested for attempting to rob a pizza shop with large metal pole

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was arrested Monday morning for attempting to rob a Big Daddy’s Pizza with a large metal pole, police said.

Salt Lake City Police said that 36-year-old Curtis Sims entered the store at 470 South 700 East around 1:43 a.m. Monday morning. They stated that Smith entered the store wearing a large white garbage bag, and approached the cashier asking for money. Smith then produced what police called a, “large metal pole,” and swung it at the cashier, hitting him in the hand.

The cashier alerted three other employees, who came to the front of the store to confront Sims. Police stated that Sims then fled the establishment.

Employees reportedly exited the store, and pursued Sims down 700 East. They continued to pursue the suspect until police were able to take him into custody, near 400 South and 700 East.

Sims was transported to jail where he was booked for aggravated robbery, police said.