‘Life Elevated’ with Kristen Van Dyke kicks off Thursdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Fox 13’s Kristen Van Dyke is kicking off a new series of stories called “Living Elevated.”

She’ll be showing affordable, accessible outdoor activities in Utah. Stories will air all this week on Fox 13 News in the 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. newscasts, and starting next week, Thursday’s at 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Kristen kicks off the series with a trip up Big Cottonwood Canyon to the Solitude Nordic Center for a lesson in Cross Country Skiing from a former Olympian.

Solitude’s Nordic Center offers a variety of classes for those looking to learn the sport, including a free group lesson on the first Friday of each month at 3pm.

You can learn more on their website: https://www.skiutah.com/members/solitude-nordic-center/