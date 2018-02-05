× Hiker dies after fall in Zion National Park, possibly near Angels Landing

SPRINGDALE, Utah – A search and rescue team recovered the body of a woman who died after a fall in Zion National Park Monday.

According to a press release made by the National Park Service, the body of a female visitor was discovered in Refrigerator Canyon along West Rim Trail. Law enforcement was dispatched to secure the scene, and a search and rescue team was assembled to recover the body.

“The injuries sustained were consistent with a high elevation fall, possibly from the Angels Landing Trail,” the press release stated. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident Monday, and the cause of death had not yet been officially determined.

“This is an extremely sad event. Our thoughts go out to this visitor’s family,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent Zion National Park.

The identity of the female hiker had not been released at the time of this report.