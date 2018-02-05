From sex to hate speech, here’s the list of rejected vanity plates in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- From the absurd to the obscene, Utah's Division of Motor Vehicles keeps a master list of rejected personalized license plates.
FOX 13 obtained the list under a public records request.
With nearly three million registered vehicles on the road, the DMV receives approximately 10,000 requests a year for personalized plates and not all of them get approved. The majority are rejected because they're duplicates of existing plates.
Scroll down to read the full list of rejected license plates in Utah going back five years.
But the DMV also has criteria for what can be allowed in those seven letters on a personalized plate.
"It's pretty subjective. The laws and rules are pretty clear what we can do, but you have to make judgment calls," said Charlie Roberts, a spokesman for the Utah Tax Commission, which oversees the DMV.
The state says no profanity or derogatory language, no drug references, no sex talk or bodily functions, no hate speech or targeting a particular group, and nothing that advocates violence. The state also rejects alcohol references and the number combo "69."
"You're wasting your time trying to get cute with it," Roberts said. "We've had certain words spelled backwards using 5's and s's."
Some DMV employees have had to think with a dirty mind.
"It used to be you could go to Urban Dictionary and you could get a good idea," Roberts said. "Now everything you put in comes back."
Occasionally, a plate slips by. Roberts said a few years back they printed a plate "SSMAN" next to an "Aggie A" specialty plate. It wasn't until it was ready to be mailed out that the DMV employee saw it was a reference to a "Seinfeld" episode.
If an offended driver sees one that slipped by, the DMV can investigate, and, in some cases, revoke a plate. Unlike bumper stickers, court rulings have held that a license plate is not free speech, it is property of the state.
However, you can fight the state over a rejected plate.
Beano Solomon took the state to court over her rejected plate. A Park City mother, she wanted a personalized plate in 2005 that read "GAYSROK." She said she did wanted the plate to support her child and others.
"I just wanted every kid who drove by me and every parent who drove by me to know there was a mom who was OK with this," Solomon said in an interview with FOX 13.
The DMV rejected her plate and other variations she submitted, claiming it had a "sexual connotation." Solomon disagreed and contacted the ACLU. She appealed the DMV's decision to an administrative law judge who ruled in her favor.
"Mom took on the state and mom won," Solomon said.
The judge rejected a claim of sexual connotation in the use of the word "gay."
"Good ol' Webster's says it just means happy and that's what the judge cited in her ruling," Solomon said. "This is what the word means. It does not have a sexual connotation."
Solomon still has "GAYSROK" on her car. Hanging in her garage are variations that she also tried to obtain.
Here's the list of rejected personalized license plates going back five years.
