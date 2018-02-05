From sex to hate speech, here’s the list of rejected vanity plates in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- From the absurd to the obscene, Utah's Division of Motor Vehicles keeps a master list of rejected personalized license plates.

FOX 13 obtained the list under a public records request.

With nearly three million registered vehicles on the road, the DMV receives approximately 10,000 requests a year for personalized plates and not all of them get approved. The majority are rejected because they're duplicates of existing plates.

Scroll down to read the full list of rejected license plates in Utah going back five years.

But the DMV also has criteria for what can be allowed in those seven letters on a personalized plate.

"It's pretty subjective. The laws and rules are pretty clear what we can do, but you have to make judgment calls," said Charlie Roberts, a spokesman for the Utah Tax Commission, which oversees the DMV.

The state says no profanity or derogatory language, no drug references, no sex talk or bodily functions, no hate speech or targeting a particular group, and nothing that advocates violence. The state also rejects alcohol references and the number combo "69."

"You're wasting your time trying to get cute with it," Roberts said. "We've had certain words spelled backwards using 5's and s's."

Some DMV employees have had to think with a dirty mind.

"It used to be you could go to Urban Dictionary and you could get a good idea," Roberts said. "Now everything you put in comes back."

Occasionally, a plate slips by. Roberts said a few years back they printed a plate "SSMAN" next to an "Aggie A" specialty plate. It wasn't until it was ready to be mailed out that the DMV employee saw it was a reference to a "Seinfeld" episode.

If an offended driver sees one that slipped by, the DMV can investigate, and, in some cases, revoke a plate. Unlike bumper stickers, court rulings have held that a license plate is not free speech, it is property of the state.

However, you can fight the state over a rejected plate.

Beano Solomon took the state to court over her rejected plate. A Park City mother, she wanted a personalized plate in 2005 that read "GAYSROK." She said she did wanted the plate to support her child and others.

"I just wanted every kid who drove by me and every parent who drove by me to know there was a mom who was OK with this," Solomon said in an interview with FOX 13.

The DMV rejected her plate and other variations she submitted, claiming it had a "sexual connotation." Solomon disagreed and contacted the ACLU. She appealed the DMV's decision to an administrative law judge who ruled in her favor.

"Mom took on the state and mom won," Solomon said.

The judge rejected a claim of sexual connotation in the use of the word "gay."

"Good ol' Webster's says it just means happy and that's what the judge cited in her ruling," Solomon said. "This is what the word means. It does not have a sexual connotation."

Solomon still has "GAYSROK" on her car. Hanging in her garage are variations that she also tried to obtain.

Here's the list of rejected personalized license plates going back five years. (The ^ indicates a space on the license plate.)

^^^HUKA

^^B00SE

DRKA5TH

1H0G

1REDD0G

1STKICK

25I4131

2HI2CU

2HI2CU

2HI2DAY

3MERL0T

52WKHI

95MERL0

ANDC0KE

BIER

BLKICE

BLMAMBA

BNS08

BUDWYZR

CHANGA

CRANK

CRYSTAL

D0BBIEZ

D0JA18

DRK0NUS

DRNKJAK

DRUNKLE

ECSTASZ

EHH0SER

ELCHAP0

ELK0H0L

ET0H

G04ARIP

G04WINE

G0TR0CK

G0TR0KS

GANGEE

GNJ2

H0TBX

HANG0VR

HDGR11

HEXEREI

HGH4U

HIENUF

HILIFE

HILIFE

JIBB002

KAFER71

KAIJUU

KALUH

KEEFER1

L0HLA

LIT

LMNS714

LSDC0DE

LVL0VLF

M0TA1

MEGGIE

MERL0T

MJIT0TM

MSTD0PE

PHATTY

PRPHAZZ

PRTYB0I

R0LLN

R0ZAY

REDRUM

REDWINE

RKHARD

RRUM

RYDINHI

S0URMSH

SH0TB0X

SKITTLZ

SMUNTS

SPEED

SRY0FCR

T0ASTED

T0P0

TEENERS

TIPC

UPNSMK

VDKA

VIN0

VWLUV

WDPTCH2

WHISKEY

WNADRAG

WSKY

XTCY

Y0BHGIH

Y0L0SWG

HAFKAST

J1E3W

MEXI

MXPN0

SQU1NTS

SQUAW

UR0TRSH

0MERTA

ALLKLLR

DM0CIDE

IFGB

KLRDANA

MASSA

MP5K4U

MURDR

MURDRD

NINED

SALT

SH0TU

VBIED

VX

ZKLLR

^MP5K4U

DM0CIDE

^^^^30T

^^^1034

^^^2014

^^^49R^

^^2700^

^^3979K

^^4911^

^^69427

^^ED341

^^FT600

^^PL416

^831^M0

911^GPS

CJ1964^

NX74205

UZ^10^0

XKXXKXK

YUN808^

105

117

123

135

0225

262

0420

427

626

675

750

850

868

1024

1088

1503

1786

1886

1940

1951

1956

1956

1961

2506

2929

3999

4285

4317

4680

6868

9171

24601

69427

71112

72442

87242

88888

3192119

3333333

007L0L

007YA

0225N

0694BJ

0755L

0F100

0FF

0FP

0IF

0IF

0PG

10S

1111EM

11I1II1

140BPM

173RD

1930A

1944T

1947CW

1969F

1H215

1J150

1Q149

2000K

2624U

2824V

2J123

2P777

325ES

32S

335WD

340TA

36K

380JZV

406CI

408CI

409SS

422RF

427CI

427SC

427SS

454BM

455GS

4AM

4US

500SL

504LSU

506TH

508RD

510RL

535WI

556HP

5914MD

606I4

666TK

668K4

675LT

714/918

715DS0

750HP

775LVV

7HD

801P0W

831M0M

84726UT

8582A

8CJ

902I0

91150MA

911CCE

917LEGS

952JTL

95M

9J911

A1930

A1957

A2289

A4612

AB8055

AD0526

ADK014

AGT007

AK8686

ANT010

AWKS

B00JH

B00YA

B1969

B1969

BB8

BB888

BBD014

BE11A

BE22754

BE2275I

BH1185

BM1017

BM118

BR00K

BT99999

C00LA

C97

CG1

CJ776

CK1

D000D

D79VW

DAT

DD143

DD845

DD965

DG156

DK897

DRMARKS

DV101

E28

E28

E91

EE395

ES503

F1946

F51

FM7770

FN2187

FZ8

G121314

GA220

GB2317

GI011

GMX695

GR878

GR888

GR914

GT502

GT911

H00AH

H00PR

H00PT

H20JT

H311Z

H62

HAH777

HC7134

HCC-001

HCC-001

HI808

HLY8238

I947

J10

J4000

JB700

JJZ109

JT113

K00DA

K95150

KC135

KJ0

KMF9287

KTM525

KTM599

KTS007

L00SE

L1972

LA32

LG300

LS722

M00K1

M16

M16

M1948

M60

MIX151

MIX152

MPG454

MX223

MX232

MY454

NC333

NL3

P997S

PAM888

PB0

PKM734

PL8143

PR00916

PS121

PS121

R0027

R00SH

R159R

R2808

R41

R487269

R64VW

RED64

RM1221

RUN100

S5114

SA00D

SF0

SGD104

SIN226

SK9

SKI801

SL0

SL050

SL080

SNP500

SPKWP

SS391

SS555SS

T00GA

T17

TB506

TD1028

TEEM0

TEH007

TM26T

TN9999

TT056

TWI001

USN106

UW058

UZ100

VFA161

VW181

VX1

W000F

WF0

WH0515

WL88888

X002AM

XJ8

XK120

Z28

Z999C

ZL142

ZQ1

ZZ00M

000ZCA

0CT0PUS

0RRRALE

1BD69

3ISCRWD

4PLA

4PLAY

4PLAY

4UBUM

4W00DY

60R9

66RR69

68NAM69

68NI0U1

69B0M

69IDI

69NHER

69R0D

69RBJ

69SWT

69YUP

6T9

87W00DY

AFA69

ALAN6

ALPHAX

ANUSTRT

AQUIKEE

B0JI

BAD69

BB00TY

BEAVERS

BEEJ

BFYMI1

BGSSXY9

BIGDUMP

BJ70

BJ70

BL0WMEH

BL0WNER

BRETS69

BRWNP0W

BUSHID0

CMMN4U

CUMMIN

CWILLY

DAB00TY

DEZNUTS

DEZNUTS

DGL69

DRSSEX

EMMYFEM

FASTA69

FINELY

FLASHME

FR0GGIN

FUN3SUM

FYFF

G00FY69

G0C0CKS

G0KRT

GRLNGRL

H0RSEXC

HARDNEZ

HENTAI

HIPP

HUMMTHS

IN2B8U

IVPLAY

IVPLY

JIPZ

JMSYP00

KMAX69

KPDNG

LB69

LBSVAG

LJR69

LUV2FRT

LUVBJ

LVWILLY

M0J0

M0WZA

MMFZ001

MRB41

MTRB0T

MYF69

N5SX69

NASTI2

P00PAWS

P00PDD0

P00PER2

PAPAS69

PB4UEG0

PLAMATE

PUKI

QSEXTY

QUICKIE

R0GUER

RLEL0

RRR69

SHAG

SKM69

SN00TCH

SNACKIN

SXPNTHR

TAC0LVR

TCB69

TESTI

TGHTB0X

TIDDY

TLKHUNG

TMS69

TRAVZ69

TRICK

TW0LLY

UG00GRL

W00DY93

WERFIN

WILLE

WILLY

WILLYP

WLDWILY

WS5EX

WVN69

WYLEE69

XUTE69

XUTE69

^^4PLAY

^^WS5EX

00SMSIR

68NI0U1

H00TER^

PLAMATE

????

^^^^^TF

^^AASUM

^^CYKA^

^^D0DE1

^^EFJAY

^^P0S^^

^^SHTFX

^AMF^WR

^BADA55

^BAWBAG

^KCKGAS

^RLAZFK

0FKSGVN

0FKSGVN

0MW2FYB

0MW2FYB

0MW2FYB

1BLKEYE

1FNRIDE

370HSSV

3FINGRS

3J0H22A

3J0H22A

3J0H22A

3J0H22A

3J0H22A

3J0H22A

5SHATS

8FNKIDS

ACAB

ADI0SMF

AF

ALFAQUP

ALTAH0E

AMFWRX

ASH5005

ASKIKN

ATPSY

AUFNGR

AVERGA

AYYLMA0

AZZ

B0DAGET

BACMF

BAD0NKY

BADA55

BADBTCH

BADBTCH

BADILAC

BADSS

BAWBAG

BCHITTA

BDASSET

BDAZJEP

BEANER

BFUG

BICHEN

BIGH0S

BLB0X

BMF1

BTCHPLZ

BUBBA

BUSH

BVR

BYTME

CARH0RE

CH0NCH0

CHIGGA

CHING0N

CHUBBER

CLEANAF

CLSYASF

D00KIE

D0DE1

D0DE1

D0NNAZ1

DAMGINA

DAMWASH

DD000HH

DGAF

DGAF

DH0

DIGGLER

DINKY

DMGDTMZ

DNTBADK

DRIZ

DRT0FU

DTFL

EATIT

EATMEE

EFJAY

ELBICH0

F0BAMA

F0KE

FAACU

FAHCANA

FARVA

FATGIRL

FB0B

FBGM4L

FCKCNCR

FISHM0

FK

FKNGRVN

FMLVT

FN2G00D

FN7ZZ

FNFST

FNT0Y

FNTIGER

FRACKME

FREDYC

FTN

FUGIE

FUPIGS

FYPM

G00SEME

G0TBALS

G0TSALV

G0TSALV

GETUS0M

GIVMHEL

GLIFE

GREENAF

GRMPYAF

GRMPYAF

GRMRAPR

GRNHELL

H00K3R

H00KUPS

H00KUPS

H0H0H0

H0RUNNR

H0STAC0

HAILN0

HAILYA

HAUAB

HAULINA

HAYNAZI

HAZE

HELRZRS

HELYA

HEYGFY

HEZZY

HLFASD

HTFU72

IMFL

IMTSU

IN2BASS

JAGE

JAKWAGN

JCKMRMN

JFDI

JUGZ

JWF

KCKGAS

KF7FQU

KHUNGUS

KICKGAS

KILLEM

KIXAZZ

KIXGAS

KUNT

L0LWTH

LATUYA

LILBEAV

LIPRIPR

LMF

LVNH0RS

M0H0

M0ZH0

MAFK

MAFUTA

MASH0LE

MFHUNT

MFI

MFWIC

MMMPIE

MRFKATT

MRFKATT

MUFC

MULVA

MURDA

MYFB

MYSSAGE

N00J

N0FXGVN

N0NCNTS

N0YFB

NEEN0

NFUY

NJAASSN

NMFP

NRDIC

NTAUTRD

NUTSK

NWA

NYSSA

P0P0PLZ

P0RGY

PANCH0D

PECKER1

PEGASSS

PERV

QUECA

QUEENMF

R0FUM

R0MA

R1DD1CK

R8RH8R

REDRM

RIP0DB

RIPPER

RLAZFK

RLNTURD

RTIRD

S0B4

SCHWFTY

SDMF

SHTFX

SHTHPNZ

SHTRFUL

SICKAF^

SIKWTIT

SKRUIU

SL00

SL0WAF

SLAVEI

SMTWTFS

SN0FNWY

SN0SHTZ

SPRTNUP

SS00KA

SSAF

SSH0L

STRIPPN

SUWASUX

SWEENER

TARDS

TATAH0E

TFF

TNA

TNYTRDS

TPUASST

TRAMP

ULAZYA

UMF

UPURKLT

URAD0RK

UTAHRDS

UTAHRDS

WDYZTDI

WEBBKN

WH0RSE1

WHITEY

WSMFP

WSUFN

WTFSS

XKXKXKX

XMASP00

YABISHH

YEWTS

YGBSM

ZWF0