Burglar steals thousands of dollars in tools from 3 businesses in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police are searching for a burglar responsible for breaking into a construction site in St. George Sunday morning and making off with thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from three different construction companies.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, employees arrived at a St. George construction site located at 3950 S. River Road and found that a lock on the front fence had been cut, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

“Several construction trailers were broken into, resulting in thousands of dollars in tools stolen,” Trombley said, adding:

“There were three construction companies who were victims, but they don’t want their names released.”

