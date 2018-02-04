× Man rushed to hospital after Sunday morning hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY – Police responded to a hit and run incident Sunday morning after receiving a call from bystanders who heard the crash.

When Salt Lake City Police arrived around 7:00 AM they found the male pedestrian on the road at 500 East and Harvard Avenue with “pretty significant injuries.”

Officers say a white sedan, with an unknown make or model, struck the victim while traveling northbound then sped off. So far they have been unable to locate the vehicle.

According to Lt. Mark Buhman with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the victim was just south of a crosswalk but it is unknown whether he was crossing or not.

“We’re still trying to piece together the details,” said Lt. Buhman. “We know that the victim was in the roadway. We don’t know if he was jogging.”

Police say the victim broke his leg and injured his head and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Now officers say they will continue to search for the driver by potentially using security cameras in the area. They say, however, often homeowner’s cameras are angled in the wrong direction to capture the road.