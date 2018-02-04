× Man arrested for assault, kidnapping in Orem

OREM, Utah — A man was booked into jail on numerous charges after a female victim suffered injuries including a broken nose and a facial fracture as he held her against her will and assaulted her in their Orem apartment Saturday.

According to a statement of probable cause, a relative of the victim contacted police Saturday night after she was assaulted by her boyfriend in the apartment they share in Orem near 700 East and 900 South.

The woman was found to have injuries across her body, primarily bruises, as well as a broken nose and a facial fracture.

She said Majed Saleh came home early Saturday morning and wanted her to have sex with him, and when she refused he physically and sexually assaulted her while holding her in the apartment against her will.

She said the suspect threatened to kill her while wielding a knife, took away her phone, physically and sexually assaulted her, and tied her hands and feet to prevent her leaving the apartment.

Police responded to the apartment and secured a search warrant, and they say they found items that corroborate the victim’s account of the assault. They also located marijuana, marijuana plants, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the statement of probable cause.

Saleh was arrested but declined to answer questions without a lawyer present. Saleh was booked into the Utah County Jail.

He faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, and aggravated kidnapping—all of which are first-degree felonies. He also faces charges of criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, production of a controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute.

He was also booked on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.