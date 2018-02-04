× Fatal rollover kills 46-year-old female on I-15 on-ramp

SALT LAKE CITY – A Midvale woman was killed after her vehicle rolled over on the 900 south on-ramp to I-15 Southbound early Sunday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the accident just before 6:00 AM.

According to the UHP report, the vehicle was traveling onto I-15 when it went right and struck the metal guardrail then veered left “striking the concrete wall and rolled onto the roof.” They say the female driver, who was the sole occupant, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

Trooper say the female driver was not wearing a seatbelt

Emergency crews are at the scene and say the onramp will be closed for “at least” several hours with an opening time estimated between 11:00 AM and 12:00 AM

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.