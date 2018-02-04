Drunk Tank Taxi returns to Orem to keep folks safe on Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- Orem Police are bringing the Drunk Tank Taxi back to town Sunday to help Super Bowl revelers stay safe.

The Drunk Tank Taxi debuted in Orem during the New Year's Eve celebrations, and the idea is to offer folks who have been drinking a safe ride home.

According to a post on the Orem Police Department's Facebook page, the Drunk Tank Taxi will provide groups with a ride home after the game ends. Rides will be available for 4 hours after the game concludes.

The service is available by calling 801-229-7070.

The rules are that all users must be old enough to drink legally, and they must be coming to or leaving Orem with a destination within a 20-mile radius of the city. Those who ride must consent to a search and police stress that users should not carry illegal drugs or paraphernalia on their person during the ride, hash-tagging one post #leaveyourweedathome.