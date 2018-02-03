Three displaced after structure fire in Sandy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Three people are safe but out of their home for a while after a fire damaged their garage and two cars Saturday morning.

The fire started around 10 a.m. in the area of 1200 East and 10600 South in Sandy.

Videos shot by Donna Pope show crews battling the blaze.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters say the garage and the cars sustained severe damage, but thanks to witnesses everyone was able to get out of the house safely. Two female occupants made it out after observing the smoke, but a man initially remained inside.

“The male occupant of the house was asleep at the time, so it was the neighbors that were knocking on the door, or passersby, somebody made him aware of the fire and he was able to escape without injury as well,” said Battalion Chief Chris Dawson of the Sandy Fire Department.

The occupants of the home will be displaced while the power and gas are shut off at the home.

Damage is estimated at around $150,000 and the cause is under investigation.