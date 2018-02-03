Salt Lake City officials seek help locating South Jordan man reported missing Friday

Our colleague and friend Keith Morey has gone missing. He was last seen in our parking garage on Thursday Feb. 1st. Please spread the word and if you have any information please contact the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000. pic.twitter.com/RhuUPCEmPD — EDCUtah (@edcutahorg) February 4, 2018

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Salt Lake City Police and other officials are asking the public for help locating a man who was reported missing Friday.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski tweeted a video shared by the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, which asks the public to be on the lookout for Keith Morey.

“Our colleague and friend Keith Morey has gone missing. He was last seen in our parking garage on Thursday Feb. 1st. Please spread the word and if you have any information please contact the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.”

Please share and keep an eye out. https://t.co/jRIUUfd3TN — Mayor J. Biskupski (@slcmayor) February 4, 2018

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Keith Morey, he is #missing. If you have seen him, please contact South Jordan PD at 801-840-4000 https://t.co/SOEwp2AIr5 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) February 4, 2018

Morey is the Vice President of Business and Development at the Economic Development Corporation of Utah. He is pictured and described in the video embedded above.

Lt. Matt Pennington of the South Jordan Police Department said Morey was reported missing to their department on Friday. He said Morey contacted his wife on Thursday and told her “he had stuff to figure out” and he has not been heard from since. Police say the man turned his cell phone off after that call.

Pennington said they have listed Morey in a missing person’s database and are actively trying to contact him.

“We don’t have any evidence his disappearance is suspicious at this point,” Pennington stated.