Park City Police need help delivering just deserts to suspect in Cake Boutique theft

PARK CITY, Utah — Police have released surveillance footage from a theft at a boutique in Park City in the hopes someone can help them identify the suspect.

According to the Park City Police Department, the theft occurred January 19 around 6 p.m. at Cake Boutique at 577 Main Street.

Police say the woman pictured in the footage stole face cream, makeup, and lipstick samples.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair who stands about 5-feet, 2-inches tall. She was wearing a large brown coat and a furry hat and was carrying a light-colored shoulder bag.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Park City Police’s Tip-A-Cop line at 435-615-5847.