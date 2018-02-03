× Funeral services announced for Jon Huntsman Sr.

SALT LAKE CITY – The Jon M. Huntsman Center has announced the funeral services for Jon Huntsman Sr. after his passing Friday afternoon.

According to the Center, funeral services are scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 10th at 11am. They will be held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah.

Huntsman died on Friday around 2 pm at the age of 80.

Jon Huntsman Sr. was born in 1937 and spent his life engaged in charitable giving. He donated more than a billion dollars to charity over his lifetime and founded the Huntsman Cancer Foundation in 1995.