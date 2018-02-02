Try these 5 booty blasting Barre moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tess Ames, otherwise known as Twinkletoes Barrebie is a Barre Instructor and Fitness + Lifestyle Blogger in Utah Valley. She shares five exercises for a serious booty workout you can do at home.

5 Booty Barre Blasters

1. Plies

-Plié breakdown in first position, reverse, demi pulse, lift the heels

- Repeat in 2nd position

2. Tabletop Batmes (bands optional)

-Flat back + pull abs into spine

-Single leg raise, pulse, donkey kicks, bend extend, back attitude pulse, Penche arabesque series

3. Side Batmes (bands optional)

- 4x each, increase to 8, then 16

- Batme, straight leg pulse

- Circles front and back

- Bent leg swing, pulse knee in line with ankle

- Bend extend flex foot crunch and lift

- Wrap to back attitude keeping the knee in place then pulse

4. Tucks in chair position (bands optional)

- Center, pulse, tuck forward, corkscrew

5. Glute Bridge with Body Bar

- 8 pulses, levels, down for 2 up for 2, circles and inner thigh work squeeze

You can find out more on her instagram @twinkletoesbarrebie