Suspect in custody after kidnapping attempt at Ogden Wal-Mart leads to police chase

OGDEN, Utah — A suspect is in custody after a reported kidnapping attempt at an Ogden Wal-Mart that led to a police pursuit Friday night.

According to the Ogden Police Department, officers responded to a Wal-Mart at 1959 Wall Ave. on a report of a possible aggravated kidnapping just after 9 p.m.

Police say the victim was able to get away but the suspect fled in a vehicle. Police began a pursuit, which went through Davis County and ended at 1400 West and 2900 North when the suspect drove into a dead end road.

The suspect was taken into custody and positively identified as Emanuel Carranza, who police say is a parole fugitive.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.