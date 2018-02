× Girl injured after being hit by car in crosswalk near Olympus High

HOLLADAY, Utah – A 16-year-old girl is in good condition after being hit by a car near Olympus High School.

Officials said the student was in the crosswalk when an 86-year-old driver hit her near 4055 S. 2300 E. Friday morning.

Medical officials are checking the teen for injuries.

Authorities have not said if the driver will be cited at this time.