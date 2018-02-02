× Former Utah resident acquitted in death of twin sister

MAUI – A Hawaii judge found a former Utah resident not guilty of murdering her identical twin sister.

Alexendria Duval was facing a second-degree murder charge.

She was behind the wheel of an SUV in May 2016, with her sister Anastasia in the passenger seat, when the SUV fell 200 feet off a cliff in Maui.

Anastasia died at the scene.

According to court documents, the sisters were fighting and Anastasia was pulling Alexendria’s hair prior to the crash.

Alexandria Duval had waived a jury trial.